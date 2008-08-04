  • 2 year warranty

    Scart cable

    SWV2718W/10
    • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable connection between components.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this scart extension cable

        • 3 m
        • Male-Female
        • Extension

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          23.5  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          5.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.22  kg
          Gross weight
          0.26  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          34  cm
          Width
          26.5  cm
          Height
          46  cm
          Net weight
          5.28  kg
          Gross weight
          7.3  kg
          Tare weight
          2.02  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          24.5  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.88  kg
          Gross weight
          1.1  kg
          Tare weight
          0.22  kg

