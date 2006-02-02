  • 2 year warranty

      Turn up your listening experience

      Step up to a better connection with this digital cable. It offers a superior connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

        Turn up your listening experience

        with this digital audio cable

        • 1.5 m
        • Stereo Audio

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Dense conductor for better signal transfer

        A more dense construction of copper facilitates better signal transfer.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93377 3
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.197  kg
          Tare weight
          0.063  kg
          Net weight
          0.134  kg
          Length
          20.20  cm
          Width
          16.20  cm
          Height
          6.90  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96078 6
          Quantity
          4

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96079 3
          Quantity
          36
          Gross weight
          11.78  kg
          Tare weight
          6.97  kg
          Net weight
          4.81  kg
          Length
          559  mm
          Width
          293  mm
          Height
          660  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

