  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PAL radio splitter

    SWV3061/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience
      -{discount-value}

      PAL radio splitter

      SWV3061/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PAL radio splitter

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PAL radio splitter

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PAL radio splitter

        PAL radio splitter

        Total:

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this Pal Radio splitter

        • 9.52 mm
        • 1 M to 2 F

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93381 0
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.053  kg
          Tare weight
          0.039  kg
          Net weight
          0.014  kg
          Length
          17.60  cm
          Width
          12.80  cm
          Height
          7.80  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96127 1
          Quantity
          2
          Gross weight
          0.310  kg
          Tare weight
          0.200  kg
          Net weight
          0.110  kg
          Length (cm)
          15.80  cm
          Width (cm)
          13.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          17.80  cm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96128 8
          Quantity
          12
          Gross weight
          1.830  kg
          Tare weight
          1.194  kg
          Net weight
          0.636  kg
          Length (cm)
          42.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          34.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          21.00  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.