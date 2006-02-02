  • 2 year warranty

    Composite A/V to scart cable

    SWV3255/10
      Turn up your viewing experience

      Depend on this cable to take your components to optimum performance. It offers the best connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components.

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this audio/video cable

        • 1.5 m
        • Composite A/V

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93384 1
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.234  kg
          Tare weight
          0.063  kg
          Net weight
          0.170  kg
          Length
          18.00  cm
          Width
          17.50  cm
          Height
          3.00  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          1.190
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          1.190  kg
          Tare weight
          0.250  kg
          Net weight
          0.940  kg
          Length (cm)
          18.20  cm
          Width (cm)
          17.70  cm
          Height (cm)
          12.20  cm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96121 9
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          7.110  kg
          Tare weight
          1.494  kg
          Net weight
          5.616  kg
          Length (cm)
          54.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          30.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          29.50  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

