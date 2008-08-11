  • 2 year warranty

    SWV3304W/10
    Turn up your viewing experience
      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better video connection between components.

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this component video cable

        • 5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          28.5  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Depth
          7  cm
          Net weight
          0.67  kg
          Gross weight
          0.83  kg
          Tare weight
          0.16  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39316 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          40.6  cm
          Width
          30.2  cm
          Height
          17.2  cm
          Net weight
          2.68  kg
          Gross weight
          3.84  kg
          Tare weight
          1.16  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39729 6
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

