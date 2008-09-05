  • 2 year warranty

        Supports resolution up to 1080p

        with this high speed HDMI 1.3a cable

        • 3.0 m
        • High speed

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Deep Color™

        Supports 30-bit, 36-bit and 48-bit (RGB or YCbCr) colour depths, allowing HDTVs to go from millions of colours to billions of colours. Enables increased contrast ratio. Eliminates on-screen colour banding for smooth tonal transitions and subtle gradations between colours.

        Lossless Audio™

        Supports new lossless compressed digital audio formats Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          28  cm
          Width
          9  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.22  kg
          Gross weight
          0.31  kg
          Tare weight
          0.09  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39326 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21.27  cm
          Width
          14.6  cm
          Height
          29.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.88  kg
          Gross weight
          1.51  kg
          Tare weight
          0.63  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39741 8
          Number of consumer packages
          4

