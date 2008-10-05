  • 2 year warranty

    SWV3442W/10
      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

      HDMI/DVI conversion cable

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this DVI-HDMI cable

        • 1.5 m

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          28  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.25  kg
          Gross weight
          0.35  kg
          Tare weight
          0.1  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39329 8
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21.2  cm
          Width
          14.6  cm
          Height
          29.5  cm
          Net weight
          1  kg
          Gross weight
          1.6  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39744 9
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

