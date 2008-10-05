  • 2 year warranty

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components.

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this DVI (F) to HDMI (M) adapter

        • HDMI (M) - DVI (F)

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          13.5  cm
          Width
          9  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.03  kg
          Gross weight
          0.05  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39330 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          14.6  cm
          Width
          11.43  cm
          Height
          15.24  cm
          Net weight
          0.12  kg
          Gross weight
          0.34  kg
          Tare weight
          0.22  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39745 6
          Number of consumer packages
          4

