    Coaxial cable

    SWV3516/10
    Turn up your viewing experience
      Coaxial cable

      SWV3516/10
      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components.

      Coaxial cable

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Coaxial cable

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this Pal Type coaxial cable

        • 15 m
        • White

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93394 0
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.900  kg
          Tare weight
          0.080  kg
          Net weight
          0.820  kg
          Height
          6.00  cm
          Length
          28.00  cm
          Width
          17.50  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93395 7
          Quantity
          14
          Gross weight
          15.10  kg
          Tare weight
          0.60  kg
          Net weight
          14.50  kg
          Length
          654  mm
          Width
          384  mm
          Height
          312  mm

