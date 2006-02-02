  • 2 year warranty

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

      DVI cable

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

      DVI cable

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring video signals between your components. See all benefits

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this DVI-DVI cable

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93415 2
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.370  kg
          Tare weight
          0.080  kg
          Net weight
          0.290  kg
          Length
          28.00  cm
          Width
          17.50  cm
          Height
          3.5  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99666 2
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          1.430  kg
          Tare weight
          0.270  kg
          Net weight
          1.160  kg
          Length (cm)
          28.20  cm
          Width (cm)
          17.70  cm
          Height (cm)
          14.20  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93416 9
          Quantity
          24
          Gross weight
          8.600  kg
          Tare weight
          1.640  kg
          Net weight
          6.960  kg
          Length (cm)
          56.00  cm
          Width (cm)
          29.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          32.00  cm

