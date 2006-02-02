  • 2 year warranty

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. Flat design for easy hide-away installation. See all benefits

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this hide-away audio/video cable

        • 3.0 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        4-Cut connectors for secure connections

        4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Spring strain relief for extended durability

        Spring strain relief allows easy manipulation of the cable and provides extended durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93424 4
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.410  kg
          Tare weight
          0.060  kg
          Net weight
          0.350  kg
          Length
          28.00  cm
          Width
          17.50  cm
          Height
          4.30  cm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 99655 6
          Quantity
          3
          Gross weight
          1.480  kg
          Tare weight
          0.250  kg
          Net weight
          1.230  kg
          Length (cm)
          28.20  cm
          Width (cm)
          17.70  cm
          Height (cm)
          13.10  cm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93425 1
          Quantity
          18
          Gross weight
          8.900  kg
          Tare weight
          1.520  kg
          Net weight
          7.380  kg
          Length (cm)
          56.50  cm
          Width (cm)
          30.00  cm
          Height (cm)
          30.00  cm

