    HDMI cable

    SWV3545/10
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      HDMI cable

      SWV3545/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Supports resolutions up to 1080p

      New High-Speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 1080p.

      HDMI cable

      Supports resolutions up to 1080p

      New High-Speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 1080p. See all benefits

      Supports resolutions up to 1080p

      New High-Speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 1080p. See all benefits

      HDMI cable

      Supports resolutions up to 1080p

      New High-Speed HDMI™ delivers the best digital audio and video performance possible with resolutions up to 1080p. See all benefits

        Supports resolutions up to 1080p

        with this High-Speed HDMI™ cable

        • 5 m
        • High speed

        Deep Color™

        Supports 30-bit, 36-bit and 48-bit (RGB or YCbCr) colour depths, allowing HDTVs to go from millions of colours to billions of colours. Enables increased contrast ratio. Eliminates on-screen colour banding for smooth tonal transitions and subtle gradations between colours.

        Lossless Audio™

        Supports new lossless compressed digital audio formats Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.380  kg
          Tare weight
          0.08  kg
          Net weight
          0.300  kg
          Product length
          23  cm
          Product width
          140  mm
          Product height
          55  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 12581 30846 9
          Quantity
          2
          Gross weight
          1.330  kg
          Tare weight
          0.570  kg
          Net weight
          0.760  kg
          Length (cm)
          23.2  cm
          Width (cm)
          14.2  cm
          Height (cm)
          11.2  cm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 96122 6
          Quantity
          12
          Gross weight
          8  kg
          Tare weight
          3.440  kg
          Net weight
          4.560  kg
          Length (cm)
          55.5  cm
          Width (cm)
          30.0  cm
          Height (cm)
          26.5  cm

