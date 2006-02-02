  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    PAL adapter

    SWV3558/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience Turn up your viewing experience
      -{discount-value}

      PAL adapter

      SWV3558/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PAL adapter

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      PAL adapter

      Turn up your viewing experience

      Step up to a better connection for transferring audio/video signals between your components. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Adapters and connectors

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PAL adapter

        PAL adapter

        Total:

        Turn up your viewing experience

        with this Pal adapter

        • 9 mm (M) — 9.52 mm (F)

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and Play for easier installation

        Plug and Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedures or technical analyses.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93436 7
          Quantity
          60
          Gross weight
          2.90  kg
          Tare weight
          0.50  kg
          Net weight
          2.40  kg
          Length
          590  mm
          Width
          400  mm
          Height
          200  mm

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.04  kg
          Tare weight
          0.03  kg
          Net weight
          0.01  kg
          Product length
          17.6  cm
          Product width
          124  mm
          Product height
          45  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.