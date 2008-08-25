  • 2 year warranty

    Scart to stereo audio cable

    SWV3622W/10
    Turn up your listening experience
      -{discount-value}

      Turn up your listening experience

      Step up to a better connection with this digital cable. It offers a superior connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Turn up your listening experience

        with this scart to stereo audio cable

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          27.9  cm
          Width
          19  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.136  kg
          Gross weight
          0.227  kg
          Tare weight
          0.091  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39268 0
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          27.9  cm
          Width
          20.3  cm
          Height
          12.7  cm
          Net weight
          0.544  kg
          Gross weight
          0.907  kg
          Tare weight
          0.363  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39706 7
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

