Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Turn up your listening experience
Step up to a better connection with this digital cable. It offers a superior connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Turn up your listening experience
Step up to a better connection with this digital cable. It offers a superior connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits
Turn up your listening experience
Step up to a better connection with this digital cable. It offers a superior connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Turn up your listening experience
Step up to a better connection with this digital cable. It offers a superior connection for transferring audio signals between components. See all benefits
Scart to stereo audio cable
Total:
24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.
Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.
Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.
Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs
Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.
Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.
The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.