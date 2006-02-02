  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Digital coax cable

    SWV5505/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Create a superior viewing experience Create a superior viewing experience Create a superior viewing experience
      -{discount-value}

      Digital coax cable

      SWV5505/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Create a superior viewing experience

      Experience a new level of viewing while transferring audio/video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture and sound performance. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital coax cable

      Create a superior viewing experience

      Experience a new level of viewing while transferring audio/video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture and sound performance. See all benefits

      Create a superior viewing experience

      Experience a new level of viewing while transferring audio/video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture and sound performance. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Digital coax cable

      Create a superior viewing experience

      Experience a new level of viewing while transferring audio/video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture and sound performance. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all HDMI and video

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Digital coax cable

        Digital coax cable

        Total:

        Create a superior viewing experience

        with this audio/video cable

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        4-Cut connectors for secure connections

        4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Stranded conductor extends durability

        The stranded wire evenly distributes stress so no single area is overburdened. It provides more flexibility for easier positioning.

        100% aluminium shielding

        This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

        Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

        This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Foam Polyethylene (FPE) Dielectric

        Foam Polyethylene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93455 8
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.74  kg
          Tare weight
          0.13  kg
          Net weight
          0.61  kg
          Length
          265  mm
          Width
          195  mm
          Height
          100  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97054 9
          Quantity
          2
          Gross weight
          1.82  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6  kg
          Net weight
          1.22  kg
          Length
          280  mm
          Width
          175  mm
          Height
          210  mm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97055 6
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          4.31  kg
          Tare weight
          1.87  kg
          Net weight
          2.44  kg
          Length
          370  mm
          Width
          300  mm
          Height
          230  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.