    DVI cable

    SWV5565/10
    Create a superior viewing experience
      DVI cable

      Create a superior viewing experience

      Experience a new level of viewing while transferring video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture performance. See all benefits

      DVI cable

      Create a superior viewing experience

      Experience a new level of viewing while transferring video signals between your components. Superior construction delivers improved picture performance. See all benefits

        Create a superior viewing experience

        with this video cable

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        Stranded conductor extends durability

        The stranded wire evenly distributes stress so no single area is overburdened. It provides more flexibility for easier positioning.

        High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection

        High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.

        100% aluminium shielding

        This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

        Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

        This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding

        Copper-braided reinforced aluminium shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and reliability of your connection.

        Super pliable jackets for outstanding flexibility

        Super pliable PVC jackets are abrasion-resistant for outstanding flexibility and protection against everyday wear and tear.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93455 8
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.74  kg
          Tare weight
          0.13  kg
          Net weight
          0.61  kg
          Length
          265  mm
          Width
          195  mm
          Height
          100  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97054 9
          Quantity
          2
          Gross weight
          1.82  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6  kg
          Net weight
          1.22  kg
          Length
          280  mm
          Width
          175  mm
          Height
          210  mm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97055 6
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          4.31  kg
          Tare weight
          1.87  kg
          Net weight
          2.44  kg
          Length
          370  mm
          Width
          300  mm
          Height
          230  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

