      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio/video signals between components. See all benefits

        Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

        with this premium A/V cable

        • 5 m
        • Composite A/V Connections

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        4-Cut connectors for secure connections

        4-Cut connectors ensure secure connections between your component and your cable.

        Split centre pin for better signal transfer

        The split centre pin allows for better signal transfer and an improved connection to the component inputs.

        99.97% Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

        99.97% Oxygen-free copper (OFC) cable core provides optimum signal quality.

        100% aluminium shielding

        This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

        Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

        This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided shielding

        This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

        Foam Polyethylene (FPE) Dielectric

        Foam Polyethylene (FPE) dielectric is a superior insulation material that protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93477 0
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          1.23  kg
          Tare weight
          0.21  kg
          Net weight
          1.02  kg
          Length
          330  mm
          Width
          255  mm
          Height
          120  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97050 1
          Quantity
          2
          Gross weight
          3.26  kg
          Tare weight
          1.22  kg
          Net weight
          2.04  kg
          Length
          345  mm
          Width
          255  mm
          Height
          270  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 97051 8
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          7.98  kg
          Tare weight
          3.9  kg
          Net weight
          4.08  kg
          Length
          530  mm
          Width
          365  mm
          Height
          290  mm

