    HDMI cable

    SWV6370/10
    Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience
      HDMI cable

      SWV6370/10
      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components.

      HDMI cable

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

      HDMI cable

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top-of-the-range cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

        Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

        with this premium a/v cable

        • 1.5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimise signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        99.97% Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

        99.97% Oxygen-free copper (OFC) cable core provides optimum signal quality.

        High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection

        High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.

        100% aluminium shielding

        This protective layer of aluminium guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

        Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

        This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper-braided shielding

        This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Heavy-duty brass shell for extended durability

        The heavy-duty brass shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93479 4
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          0.35  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          0.34  kg
          Length
          273  mm
          Width
          197  mm
          Height
          89  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 94983 5
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          1.37  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Net weight
          1.36  kg
          Length
          323  mm
          Width
          300  mm
          Height
          211  mm

