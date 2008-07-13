  • 2 year warranty

      Component video cable

      SWV7125W/10

      You can rely on this cable to provide you with a reliable HD video connection between components. See all benefits

      You can rely on this cable to provide you with a reliable HD video connection between components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      You can rely on this cable to provide you with a reliable HD video connection between components. See all benefits

      You can rely on this cable to provide you with a reliable HD video connection between components. See all benefits

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this component video cable

        • 3.0 m

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Signal degradation is minimised with gold-plated connectors

        High-quality connectors that minimise signal loss.

        Crafted with quality construction

        Quality construction uses only top grade materials to create products of extended durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.62  kg
          Height
          10.2  cm
          Length
          24.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.48  kg
          Tare weight
          0.14  kg
          Width
          15.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 41808 3
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          6.6  kg
          Height
          29.5  cm
          Length
          63  cm
          Net weight
          2.88  kg
          Tare weight
          3.72  kg
          Width
          27  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 41809 0
          Number of consumer packages
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.14  kg
          Height
          23.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.12  kg
          Tare weight
          0.02  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 41801 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

