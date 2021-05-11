Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAB8405/10
The one with front-row sound
Heighten the sound of every movie, sports event and playlist. This sleek soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos gives you better bass and clearer voices. Plus it's easy to incorporate into a multi-room setup.
240 W max. Wireless subwoofer
Dolby Atmos®
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
This soundbar brings a new dimension of sound to everything you watch and every track you love. 2.1 channels make soundtracks richer, effects more thunderous and dialogue clearer. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar reproduces depth as well as height, creating virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.
Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just like you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment—and still hear crystal-clear commentary.
3.9
of 5
34
Reviews
Sunset9
11/05/2021
United Kingdom
An excellent all-round soundbar.
This is a fantastic soundbar which sounds superb out of the box. I had seen people complaining the display on the front is too bright, it can be turned down (or off completely) in the soundbar settings.
Pros
Sound, ascetics.
Cons
None yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-04-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-04-11
AudioSpecialists
15/04/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent mid range soundbar
Brilliant sound stage, deep bass and excellent highs. Lacks a slight mid range punch out if the box as it doesn’t have a dedicated centre speaker, but can be fixed within the eq settings
Pros
Dolby atmos on a budget
Cons
Lacks midrange as doesn’t have a dedicated centre speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-03-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-03-15
Bertus_67
30/12/2021
Nederland
Voldoet prima
Heb de soundbar gekocht omdat ik de Bowers & Wilkins op mijn nieuwe Philips TV (65pus9435) niet voldoende vond tijdens het radio luisteren. Ik gebruik de TV ook als radio met het scherm uit. Bij flink volume was het geluid wel goed maar als de radio wat zachter stond vond ik het onvoldoende, vooral qua bass. De Philips Finte Tune app is waardeloos. Werkte 1 dag en is nu niet meer te koppelen met de soundbar. Ik gebruik 'm niet maar het is veel voorkomende klacht zo valt in de playstore te lezen. Geluid van de soundbar is ruim voldoende. Let r wel op dat je een HDMI 2.0 of hogere kabel hebt voor Atmos anders geeft de TV dit niet door. Nu alleen nog wat achter speakers om het compleet te maken. Zit te denken over de philips TAW 6205 alhoewel je daar de meest uiteenlopende verhalen over leest. De één is lyrisch, de andere krijgt het niet geïnstalleerd en stuurt het terug. Nog even wat uitzoeken dus.
Pros
geluid, prijs, uiterlijk
Cons
software bug Philips Fine Tune
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 SoundBar 2.1 met draadloze subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-11-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 SoundBar 2.1 met draadloze subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-11-30