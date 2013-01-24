Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Upgraded Immersive Gaming Experience
With a Dirac Spatial Audio solution, ultra lightweight design, adjustable headband, cooling-feel PU and memory foam ear pad, 40 mm precision-balanced speakers, bringing a better immersive gaming experience to users. See all benefits
PC Gaming Headset
Total:
A unique headband construction provides a personalised and comfortable fit. Along with height adjustment, it offers longer-wearing comfort.
Lightweight over-ear design, adjustable headband and soft cushions ensure an optimal fit and long-wearing comfort.
The inline remote controller could adjust speaker volume and mute microphone by "one-button", good for both of PC team game and online meeting.
Dirac Spatial Audio solution provides a dramatic sound-quality upgrade and the ultimate immersion: accurate spatial positioning, more balanced and transparent sound with richer details.
Cooling-feel material ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Design
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.