2 year warranty
Discontinued
WACS7000/51
With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favourite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts the music you want from the Centre to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Centre or Station.
The 80 GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
3.2
of 5
17
Reviews
BigW
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Having had this stereo for about 4 years now it has never put a foot wrong and is compact and very easy to use. The sound quality is excellent.
The Streamium Stereo is very easy to use and is compact. The sound quality is excellent and the remote controls very straight forward and easy to use. I have never had any issues with it in the 4 years I have owned it and would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. It has also brought some really good comments from Friends and Relatives who have been at parties and heard it for themselves. Excellent for barbeques in the garden as well as the satellite units are very compact!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
Scott168
13/06/2013
Nederland
uitstekend product
Voldoet volledig aan de verwachtingen, onthaard als de beste.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
04/05/2021
España
Fué un producto muy innovador en su día
Excelente experiencia musical, con música a donde ibas dentro del hogar mediante streaming, buena capacidad del disco duro y el software de gestión de contenidos, Eso sí genial, mientras funcionó
Pros
Producto innovador. Cliente /Servidor de contenidos musicales
Cons
El abandono por parte de Philips en relación al servicio técnico y actualizaciónes
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center y Satélite
Date of Use 2019-05-04
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center y Satélite
Date of Use 2019-05-04