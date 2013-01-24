Home
    Philips Fidelio

    Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

    X1/00
    Fidelio
      Philips Fidelio Hi-Fi Stereo Headphones

      X1/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      6 Awards

      High fidelity, premium quality

      With the Fidelio X1 headphones, you're in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that's crafted for your total enjoyment. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

        High fidelity, premium quality

        Enjoy music at home

        • Fidelio
        • Over-ear
        • Black
        Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

        Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

        An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

        Breathable velour material helps dissipate pressure and heat

        Breathable velour material helps dissipate pressure and heat

        Crafting the Philips Fidelio X1 starts with meticulously choosing each material for its functionality and ergonomic comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear pads are matched with a velour material of optimised density with high breathability, to dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.

        Double layered ear-shells diminish resonance and vibration

        Double layered ear-shells diminish resonance and vibration

        The X1's double-layered ear shells are engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, bringing you flawless sound with genuine precision and uncompromised detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability, making the X1 the ideal music companion at home.

        Powerful 50 mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

        Powerful 50 mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

        Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music's dynamics and deliver well-balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

        Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

        Pre-tilted drivers fit the ears for minimal sound reflection

        The ear shells are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting your ear's natural geometry and immersing you in a truly precise and unadulterated sound performance. Audio signals are directly channelled into your ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.

        Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for perfect fit

        Self-adjustable airy hammock with 3D mesh for perfect fit

        The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, which is not only breathable, but also means you can always be sure of a perfect fit.

        Genuine calf leather headband for style and durability

        Genuine calf leather headband for style and durability

        Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

        Dedicated cable management clip for tangle-free ease

        Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

        Deluxe memory foam earpads for long-wearing comfort

        3 m OFC woven cable ensures high-quality signal and durability

        Its 3.0 m detachable OFC Kevlar reinforced woven cable ensures low handling noise and tangle-free use. With the Philips Fidelio X1, you can expect only the most immersive listening experience, just as the artist intended, in the intimacy of your own home.

        Specially tuned diaphragm maintains uniform sound precision

        The diaphragm features a special profile to maintain uniform precision and reduce sound distortion, allowing meticulous details to come through.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          10-40 000  Hz
          Impedance
          30 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          500 mW
          Sensitivity
          100 dB @ 1mW
          Speaker diameter
          50 mm
          Distortion
          <0.1% THD

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          detachable Oxygen-free cable (3 m)

        • Accessories

          Adapter plug
          6.3-3.5 mm adapter
          Cable management
          Cable clip

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          28.5  cm
          Width
          24  cm
          Depth
          12  cm
          Net weight
          0.43  kg
          Gross weight
          1.18  kg
          Tare weight
          0.75  kg
          EAN
          69 23410 71585 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          26.5  cm
          Width
          25.5  cm
          Height
          30  cm
          Net weight
          0.86  kg
          Gross weight
          2.7  kg
          Tare weight
          1.84  kg
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71585 6
          Number of consumer packages
          2

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          11  cm
          Height
          22  cm
          Weight
          0.43  kg
          Width
          19  cm

