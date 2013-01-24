Search terms
High fidelity, premium quality
With the Fidelio X1 headphones, you're in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that's crafted for your total enjoyment. See all benefits
An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.
Crafting the Philips Fidelio X1 starts with meticulously choosing each material for its functionality and ergonomic comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear pads are matched with a velour material of optimised density with high breathability, to dissipate pressure and heat for longer-wearing comfort.
The X1's double-layered ear shells are engineered to reduce resonance and vibration, bringing you flawless sound with genuine precision and uncompromised detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability, making the X1 the ideal music companion at home.
Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music's dynamics and deliver well-balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.
The ear shells are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees, fitting your ear's natural geometry and immersing you in a truly precise and unadulterated sound performance. Audio signals are directly channelled into your ears, creating a dynamic and authentic listening experience.
The self-adjustable lightweight hammock features an airy 3D mesh, which is not only breathable, but also means you can always be sure of a perfect fit.
Its 3.0 m detachable OFC Kevlar reinforced woven cable ensures low handling noise and tangle-free use. With the Philips Fidelio X1, you can expect only the most immersive listening experience, just as the artist intended, in the intimacy of your own home.
The diaphragm features a special profile to maintain uniform precision and reduce sound distortion, allowing meticulous details to come through.
