    There is no crema layer on top of my SENSEO® coffee

    The foam or crema layer of your SENSEO® coffee may decrease over time. There are several solutions to try and solve this issue yourself. Use the below tips to improve the crema layer of your SENSEO® coffee.

    The coffee pod is not placed correctly

    Place the coffee pods with the convex side downwards in the centre of the pod holder to ensure a good coffee flow.

    How to insert SENSEO coffee pods

    The coffee spout is polluted

    Disassemble the coffee spout and clean all parts using the dishwasher or with washing-up liquid and hot water.

    The pod holder is clogged

    A clogged pod holder might decrease the quality of your SENSEO® crema layer. Follow these instructions to clean the pod holder:

    Cleaning instructions

    1. Clean the pod holder using the dishwasher or a brush (see image below)
    2. Place the pod holder back in the coffee machine
    How to clean SENSEO pod holder

    Limescale build-up is blocking the coffee flow

    Descale your SENSEO® coffee machine at least every three months to keep your machine free of limescale. Make sure to place the pod holder in the coffee machine before descaling. You can find detailed instructions in the user manual that came with your SENSEO® coffee machine.

    If none of these steps solved the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

