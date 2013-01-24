Coffee is not dispensing from my Philips/Saeco espresso machine

There are a few different things that could cause coffee not to dispense from your Philips/Saeco espresso machine. Below you will find some solutions to solve this yourself.

Note: if you are using the machine for the first time, it is normal for only a few drops of coffee to be dispensed during your first brew. Brew a few more cups of coffee to optimise the extraction of the coffee with the compactness of the ground coffee.