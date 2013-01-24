Repair and exchange registration
You can adjust the grinder settings by using the grind setting knob inside the bean container. Depending on your machine, you may need the adjustment key (the handle of the pre-ground coffee scoop).
- Place a cup under the coffee spout.
- Press the 'Espresso' button to brew an espresso.
- When the grinder starts grinding, for machines that require a tool, you first need to place the grinder adjustment key onto the knob (see image 1), then press the knob down and turn it to the left or right. For machines that do not require a tool, you can press the knob down manually and turn it to the left or right (see image 2).
- Turn it one notch to the left or to the right to adjust the setting. The machine will either have numbers or dots to indicate the grind setting. A smaller dot = a smaller particle size. A smaller number = a smaller particle size
- Brew 2-3 cups of coffee to taste the difference, as the SAS (Saeco Adapting Sensor) needs to make the appropriate adjustments to the amount of time that the grinder spins to ensure that the right amount of coffee is being ground for an optimum shot of espresso.