My SENSEO® coffee machine is brewing too much coffee
If your SENSEO® Coffee Machine is producing more coffee than your cup's capacity, read our advice below to solve this issue.
First time use
- Before making your first cup of coffee with your SENSEO® Coffee Machine, you need to flush its internal water supply system.
To do this, fill the water reservoir with clean, cold water and place a bowl underneath the spout. Switch the machine on and press the 1-cup and 2-cup buttons simultaneously.
For SENSEO® Switch, just press any button to start the flushing cycle.
The flushing cycle continues till the water reservoir is empty. Do not interrupt the flushing cycle.
Defective pod holder
- Another reason that your machine could be producing more coffee than usual is because your pod-holder may be defective.
Try using a different pod-holder to see if this solves the problem. If so, you can purchase a new pod-holder from our online shop.
If these tips do not solve the problem, please contact us for further support.