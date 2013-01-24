  • 2 year warranty

    My SENSEO® coffee machine is brewing too much coffee

    If your SENSEO® Coffee Machine is producing more coffee than your cup's capacity, read our advice below to solve this issue. 

    First time use

    Before making your first cup of coffee with your SENSEO® Coffee Machine, you need to flush its internal water supply system. 
    To do this, fill the water reservoir with clean, cold water and place a bowl underneath the spout. Switch the machine on and press the 1-cup and 2-cup buttons simultaneously.
    For SENSEO® Switch, just press any button to start the flushing cycle. 
    The flushing cycle continues till the water reservoir is empty. Do not interrupt the flushing cycle. 

    Defective pod holder

    Another reason that your machine could be producing more coffee than usual is because your pod-holder may be defective. 
    Try using a different pod-holder to see if this solves the problem. If so, you can purchase a new pod-holder from our online shop.
    If these tips do not solve the problem, please contact us for further support. 

