Introducing GroomTribe
Available for iOS and Android, GroomTribe combines Philips’ 80 years’ worth of shaving know-how with the professional expertise of barbers and dermatologists to create the only men’s grooming app you’ll ever need. Free to download and available for both iOS and Android, thousands of guys around the world have already made our app a part of their shaving and beard styling routines.
Get the style you’ve always wanted
With GroomTribe’s “My Style” feature, you can check out a range of styles, discover which one best suits you, and be guided through the steps required to make it a reality. Additionally, you’ll also receive guidance on how to keep your new beard or mustache looking good in the long term.
Great-looking facial hair doesn’t just happen by accident, but there’s no magic formula either. GroomTribe cuts through the hype and the marketing jargon and just gives you the information you’ll need to get a mustache or beard that you can wear with pride.