Get moving. Make a difference.



We’re teaming up with the Wings for Life World Run to sponsor your entry with selected Philips sports headphones and speakers.



Choose from the products below and we’ll send a voucher for the App Run on May 8.



GO with thousands of others, from anywhere. And raise money towards curing spinal cord injury, just by taking part.



All you need are your headphones and the Wings for Life World Run App to cheer you on.