    Philips' coronavirus response

     

    At Philips, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. During this difficult time, surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure this. 

     

    We are closely monitoring guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities, and continuously updating our measures accordingly. 

     

    Our online store is open as usual. Although these are challenging circumstances, we are doing our utmost to continue to provide you the experience you expect from us.

    Delivery

     

    Our warehouses and distribution partners are taking extra hygiene precautions for safe delivery to your home. We are constantly monitoring the situation and working very closely with our partners to ensure that all appropriate health and hygiene standards are adhered to.

     

    In some areas, collection points may be closed, but home delivery remains available.

     

    Currently delivery may take a bit longer.

    Returns

     

    Our returns service remains available with collection from your home by UPS. Please check their latest service updates. If you don’t have a printer at home for the labels, UPS can provide the forms you need.

    Consumer Care


    Our Consumer Care agents are available to support you. It may be that operating hours are modified, or you might hear some additional background noise during the call. The agents are working from home to ensure their health and safety. 

    Self-help options are available here.

    Service & Repairs

     

    Our service network continues to be available to process product repairs with extra safety measures and hygiene precautions being taken. It may take slightly longer than expected to return your product to you, but we will do our best to keep you updated.

    The measures we are taking are for the health and safety of all. This is our main priority. We appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented situation.

      FAQs

      Can I still place an order on the Philips website?
      Yes, the Philips website is fully operational. You may continue shopping online. 

      Will my order be delivered on time?

      Delivery times may be affected by the impact of measures being taken. Your order will be delivered as soon as possible. We will keep you informed along the way.

       

      As it's currently busier than usual, delivery may take a bit longer.

      Can I still collect my order at a collection point?
      We recommend you choose home delivery, rather than a collection point. Local government prevention measures are leading to the closure of all retail activities (shops, restaurants, bars, pubs) for an undefined time. Many collection points are closing, so we cannot guarantee that the one you select on the checkout page will be open when you need it. If you do select delivery to a collection point that is temporarily closed, your package will be held at UPS, and you will need to contact UPS to have it delivered to your home. 

      What if I need to return a purchase?
      Our returns service remains available with collection from your home by UPS. Please check their latest service updates. If you don’t have a printer at home for the labels, UPS can provide the forms you need.

      Is it safe to receive packages?

      We have added extra safety precautions in our warehouses. We advise you to wash your hands after receiving any package. 

       

      WHO advises that the “likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”   

      Can I still get my product repaired by Philips?

      Our service network continues to be available to process product repairs with extra safety measures and hygiene precautions being taken. It may take slightly longer than expected to return your product to you, but we will do our best to keep you updated. 

       

      Find additional answers please visit our support website.

