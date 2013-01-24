At Philips, the health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. During this difficult time, surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure this.

We are closely monitoring guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and local authorities, and continuously updating our measures accordingly.

Our online store is open as usual. Although these are challenging circumstances, we are doing our utmost to continue to provide you the experience you expect from us.