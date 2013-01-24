Home
Philips at ARTP 2021
Welcome to philips at artp 2021

Welcome to Philips at
ARTP 2021

    Thanks for joining us at ARTP 2021
    To speak to our clinical team to ask questions or for a demo, please see details below. 

    Philips Live! Webinars 

    Expiratory Flow Limitation (EFL) webinar series


    Discover our three part series all about EFL in collaboration with Dr. Biswajit Chakrabarti, (Consultant Respiratory Physician at University Hospital, Aintree) to support clinicians to manage and treat patients with chronic COPD.
    An introduction to expiratory flow limitation
    An introduction to Expiratory Flow Limitation (EFL)
    Watch now
    The prevalence and impact of expiratory flow limitation
    The Prevalence and Impact of Expiratory Flow Limitation (EFL)
    Watch now
    An application to abolish expiratory flow limitation
    An Application to abolish Expiratory Flow Limitation (EFL)
    Watch now
    Positional obstructive sleep apnoea and nightbalance

    Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (POSA) and Nightbalance webinar


    We discuss how to treat Positional Obstructive sleep apnea (POSA) accompanied by a study on our NightBalance device with Alex Perkins (Senior Lecturer and Program Director at Swansea University)
    Watch now
    Sleep support service

    Philips DreamWear: Mask fitting and remote monitoring during COVID-19 

    Wednesday 7th July, 12:00 GMT      


    Get support and advice from Philips for sleep apnoea mask fitting. We will be discussing clinical best practice for mask fitting and how remote monitoring has helped through COVID-19.
    Register now

    Product and service highlights

      Useful Resources

      COVID-19 support hub

      COVID-19 support hub


      Ventilator and respiratory care support and solutions to help you care for COVID-19 patients.
      Find out more
      Trilogy evo e-learning

      Trilogy Evo E-learning


      Our new Trilogy Evo training materials are designed to support Clinicians, Caregivers or users to set up the Trilogy Evo for ventilation.
      Explore more

