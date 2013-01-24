Dreamwear multi cushion pack

DreamWear Multi Cushion Pack


The DreamWear Multi Cushion pack combines nasal and full face cushions in one ready to use package to streamline your inventory and reduce patient mask refitting’s.
Trilogy Evo
Transitions from hospital to home can be challenging. Trilogy Evo lets you smoothly transition patients through different care settings using the same clinical technology.
DreamStation
Our sleep therapy systems reflect our commitment to providing exceptional therapy, enhanced patient comfort, and essential compliance tools.
CoughAssist E70

 


CoughAssist E70 is a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation device designed to noninvasively clear secretions from the lungs by simulating a natural cough.
Sleep Support Service

 


Philips Sleep Support Services extends the support clinicians give to patients to offer a seamless end-to-end service that is designed around your clinics individual needs.
Patient compliance management


Our patient compliance management products help patients take an active role in their sleep apnea therapy.
