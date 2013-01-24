When problems exist in the ED, faulty or obsolete processes are often the cause. Obstacles to optimal service delivery may impede patient and process flow and can manifest into work-arounds, unnecessary tasks and steps, and untrained or unavailable staff. Employees and physicians want to do a good job but often do not have the right tools to do so.



Through process redesign and daily performance management, our consultants work to enable measurable outcomes in patient, staff, and physician satisfaction. They help improve process turnaround times, staff utilisation, and quality service delivery and increase available collectable revenue.



Key Benefits:



Comprehensive ED assessment, followed by phased approach to improve day-to-day operations

Recommendations to streamline care processes for increased efficiency and throughput

Focus on increasing patient, staff, and physician satisfaction

Demonstrated results of improved ED performance