3D Echocardiography in SHD
3D Echocardiography in Structural Heart Disease

This is a two day course on the current applications of three-dimensional

Echocardiography in structural heart disease with a strong emphasis

on the practical aspects of dataset interrogation and interpretation.

 

A key component of the course will be interactive sessions in which participants can crop and orientate datasets with experienced staff using Philips’ QLAB software on a wide variety of congenital defects.

 

There will also be a session on evaluation of left ventricular function and dyssynchrony and a demonstration of 3D acquisition.

 

The course faculty is from the Department of Congenital Heart Disease,

Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust:

Professor John Simpson

Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist,

Evelina Children's Hospital

 

Dr.Owen Miller

Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist,

Evelina Children's Hospital

For further queries please contact:

Denise Bent

Philips Healthcare

Email: denise.bent@philips.com

 

*Space confirmation is subject to payment. More details will be provided upon registration.

London, United Kingdom

 

22 – 23 October 2019

Day 1: 9:00 – 17:30

Day 2: 9:00 – 16:30
etc.venues County Hall

Riverside Building Belvedere Road London SE1 7PB
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

