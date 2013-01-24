This is a two day course on the current applications of three-dimensional
Echocardiography in structural heart disease with a strong emphasis
on the practical aspects of dataset interrogation and interpretation.
A key component of the course will be interactive sessions in which participants can crop and orientate datasets with experienced staff using Philips’ QLAB software on a wide variety of congenital defects.
There will also be a session on evaluation of left ventricular function and dyssynchrony and a demonstration of 3D acquisition.
The course faculty is from the Department of Congenital Heart Disease,
Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust: