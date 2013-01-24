Information Philips Ultrasound User Groups

Home
Meaningful learning for enhanced patient care

Philips Healthcare Education can help unlock the full potential of your staff, technology, and organisation through innovative, meaningful, and evidence-based healthcare education. Our comprehensive, clinically-relevant courses, programs, and learning paths are designed to help enhance operational efficiency and provide high-quality patient care.

 

Through an engaging and comprehensive offering of advanced learning opportunities, we can teach staff how to best use products and help educate them in clinical specialties. All of our courses are designed to help enhance operational efficiency and quality of care.

How to register

 

If you are interested in participating in any of the courses listed or would like any further information, please fill in the registration form or get in touch with the representatives indicated in the ‘More Information’ pages of each course tile.

 

Check our website

 

For further learning opportunities, take a look at our comprehensive ultrasound education courses here, where we regularly update new courses and information.

 

Course fees

 

All prices shown may be subject to change. In the event of price change all existing registrations will not be affected.

Failure to provide 30-day cancellation notice will result in 100% charge of the course.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

