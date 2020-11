Philips are excited to invite you to Echo Day 2019.

Echo Day is a one-day free-to-attend event promising to deliver exciting peer-presented case studies and topical subjects from the echocardiography space.



Delegates will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions and gain hands-on experience with the latest ultrasound innovation from Philips.



The day will consist mainly of case study presentations.



Lunch and refreshments will be provided.