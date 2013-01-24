Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

TomTec – Stress ECHO interpretation course
interventional banner

TOMTEC 3rd Stress Echo Interpretation Course

The 5 days course will teach participants about the basics of stress echocardiography and its value in clinical settings (see course syllabus) as well as the workstation based 1:1 reporting sessions aim to develop skills and competency in reporting stress echo for ischaemia and viability detection and in structural heart disease. The course will familiarise participants with the use of stress echo in non-ischaemic heart conditions according to the latest European guidelines.

 

The stress echo analysis will be performed on the specialised echo software platform by TomTec. Formal lectures will provide the theoretical and practical tutorials. Workstation based 150 uploaded cases for image analysis will be delivered and saved for individual participants as their logbook. At the end of the course there will be a formal competency in reporting assessment of 20 cases (approximate pass mark 60%). By completing the course you will be provided with a course completion certificate.

 

If the reporting exam results meet the 60% mark a competency certificate in interpreting stress echocardiography will be issued.

Professor Attila KARDOS MD, PhD, FRCP, FESC

Consultant Cardiologist

Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Buckingham, Hon Senior Univ Oxford,

Milton Keynes University Hospital, UK

 

Dr László HALMAI MD, MRCP, FESC

Consultant Cardiologist

Milton Keynes University Hospital, UK

 

Mr Diogo MARTINS

Senior Chief Physiologist

Departmental Manager Milton Keynes University Hospital, UK

Manchester, United Kingdom

 

14 – 18 October 2019

Add to Outlook calendar

Buckingham/Milton Keynes University Hospital

 

Early registration until 31 July 2019: £700

EACVI members: £630

Late registration after 31 July 2019: £900

EACVI members: £810

 

End of course exam and certificate, electric logbook on USB stick of 150 cases and a course dinner on Wednesday 16 October is included. Accommodation and travel is not included.

Register
Download flyer (PDF)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand