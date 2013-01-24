TomTec – Stress ECHO interpretation course

The 5 days course will teach participants about the basics of stress echocardiography and its value in clinical settings (see course syllabus) as well as the workstation based 1:1 reporting sessions aim to develop skills and competency in reporting stress echo for ischaemia and viability detection and in structural heart disease. The course will familiarise participants with the use of stress echo in non-ischaemic heart conditions according to the latest European guidelines.

The stress echo analysis will be performed on the specialised echo software platform by TomTec. Formal lectures will provide the theoretical and practical tutorials. Workstation based 150 uploaded cases for image analysis will be delivered and saved for individual participants as their logbook. At the end of the course there will be a formal competency in reporting assessment of 20 cases (approximate pass mark 60%). By completing the course you will be provided with a course completion certificate.

If the reporting exam results meet the 60% mark a competency certificate in interpreting stress echocardiography will be issued.