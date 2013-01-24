The leading hyperemia-free physiologic index for measuring pressure in diagnostic and interventional procedures, which can improve outcomes, save time, and reduce patient discomfort(1-3). iFR is measured using the world's first solid core pressure guide wire, OmniWire, with values co-registered* directly on the angiogram. This advanced physiologic guidance helps identify precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia, to help determine treatment strategy.
*Available with IntraSight 7 and SyncVision 1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834. 2. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-18233. 3. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.