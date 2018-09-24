Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Cardiac care pathways & lowering healthcare costs

‹ Cardiovascular care

Cardiac care pathways that may lower healthcare costs

Let's talk

‹ Cardiovascular care

Cardiac care pathways that may lower healthcare costs

Let's talk

Keeping people healthy at home has become a greater priority for health systems since the reimbursement system began rewarding providers for shifting care to lower cost settings and penalising them for ‘avoidable’ readmissions and utilisation. For people living with a chronic disease or returning home after hospital treatment, connected health technology can support recovery or a necessary change of lifestyle.
 

Telehealth and care management programs can help lower costs within the hospital walls as well as provide ongoing care to keep patients healthier in their homes. One example is the eIAC ambulatory telehealth program for elderly people living with multiple chronic conditions, which is built upon a population management software platform designed for monitoring and delivering care to the most complex patients at home.

 

Continue reading in our whitepaper

 Visit the seamless cardiology hub

 

More topics in integrated cardiovascular care:

 

Optimise length of stay while reducing readmissions for cardiology patients

 

Cardiology data integration for improved insights


Enhance operational efficiency through cardiology workflow analysis

Whitepaper cover

Optimising the length of stay in cardiology

Cardiovascular care delivery no longer hinges on individual department performance but on building bridges and bridging gaps that exist among providers, between sites, and across time. Read how we are partnering with hospitals to design and build new business and care models, to innovate care and manage risk.
download icon
Download our white paper
Doctors looking at screen

“The ultrasound provides critical information for the diagnosis of cardiac patients so treatment can be promptly optimised and, potentially, the length of hospital stay can be reduced.”

 

Alexandra Gonçalves, MD, PhD. Senior Medical Director of Cardiology
Philips Ultrasound Business Group

Solutions for cardiovascular care pathways

Develop an IDN-wide operational strategy

 

Align the right clinical staff, resources and equipment to the ideal facilities and locations for greater efficiencies in care delivery.

21%

increase in case volume and 376% improvement in contribution margins1

Heart icon
Centralise the availability of multimodality diagnostic tools with a cardiovascular software platform so IDNs can provide advanced diagnostic imaging to the right physicians where and when they need them, by providing different tools to different departments, when multiple departments might report on the same modality.
Heart icon
A common platform and similar user interfaces on a cardiovascular ultrasound system helps reduce training for staff and productivity loss for clinicians and sonographers moving within an IDN, and large and small healthcare networks with satellite facilities.
Heart icon
Combining A/V technology, predictive analytics, data visualisation and advanced reporting capabilities, a tele-ICU program can consolidate and standardise care, reduce transfers while maximising bed utilisation, reducing costs while enhancing revenues, patient flow and capacity management across the system.

Direct patients from the earliest interventions

 

With clinical insights and data at the start, patients can be channeled to the care setting that is most appropriate and most efficient.

Heart icon
Emergency care monitors with predictive tools show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia. ECG data is sent  to the hospital care team, enabling a fast, confident diagnosis.
Heart icon
Point-of-care mobile ultrasound combines a handheld compatible smart device with transducer technology to enable quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere, for portability without compromise in image quality.

Connect across multiple care pathways

 

Out-of-hospital diagnostic and care settings can improve not only operational efficiency but the overall patient experience.

Heart icon
Deliver diagnostic care in an office-based lab environment featuring monitoring, ultrasound, X-ray, diagnostics and therapeutic devices—along with customised training programs, resources and services— for all of your OBL and OBL-ASL hybrid cases.
Heart icon
Population health analytics and care management programs can monitor and support patients in lower acuity facilities and at home, including predictive analytics that can alert for possible readmissions within 30 days of discharge. 
Heart icon
At home, patient reported outcomes surveys give an overview of a patient’s current condition and comparison with previous results, as well as normative values, so care providers can monitor data and change the patient’s treatment plan.

Reducing hospital visits and lowering costs

 

The Philips Intensive Ambulatory Care (IAC) telehealth program helps Banner Heath reduce hospital visits for its many cardiovascular patients, which has a huge impact on the overall cost of care.

The problem

The problem raphic
5% of patients accounted for
50% of total healthcare expenditures

The telehealth solution

The solution image
34.5% reduction in overall costs of care
$109M+ saved

Source: Department of Heath and Human Services (2008-2009) and Dahl D. Kuharana MD (2015)

*Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

Youtube image

Addressing adverse events on the
general ward at Saratoga Hospital

 

Research has shown that 66%2 of cardiac arrest patients show signs and symptoms up to 6 hours prior to an event but physicians are only notified 25% of the time. The solution at Saratoga Hospital was installation of Philips IntelliVue Guardian Solution, an automated early warning scoring (EWS) system that can aid clinicians in identifying subtle signs of deterioration in a patient’s condition, hours before a potential adverse event occurs3.


Read the full story

Integrated cardiology in action, at every patient touch point

 

See how connected solutions can help care providers make more informed decisions faster, guide patients into the most appropriate settings, and ultimately deliver improved cardiac care

Doctors looking at screen

Resources

Cardiovascular care resources

 

Case study: Diagnostic confidence for challenges in cardiovascular echo imaging

Video: Philips Affiniti the 21st century platform for routine echocardiography

See all stories and case studies  

Explore all

Let's talk

Let's talk icon

See the benefit of a single vendor connecting data and devices across your department, hospital, and network-from first patient intervention, to advanced diagnostics and minimally invasive treatment, through to billing and reporting.

Fill out the form below to get started.

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

1 Lilly CM,  Motzkus C, Rincon T, et al.  ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest.

2 Franklin C, Mathew J. Developing strategies to prevent in hospital cardiac arrest: analyzing responses of physicians and nurses in the hours before the event. Crit Care Med. 1994;22(2):244-247

3 Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand