Data integration for improved insights

Healthcare providers today are pressed to predict, prevent and deliver better care for an increasing number of cardiovascular patients. Yet, they do so faced with barriers at nearly every turn. Clinicians, who are seeing patients with higher acuity levels and more co-morbidities1, are burdened with disconnected data and complex technology.



To deliver quality end- to-end cardiovascular care, to optimise care pathways, all of the various sources of data need to be collated, integrated and leveraged to support the operational and procedural goals of the department. This is a difficult challenge given the innate complexity of most hospital IT systems and the lack of interoperability between them2. Clinicians are spending valuable time behind a computer, using multiple different IT tools to ensure they have the fullest picture of the patient’s health.