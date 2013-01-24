Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Adult foam ECG Electrode

Adult foam ECG disposable monitoring and stress testing, wet gel, non-invasive patie

Electrode

40493D

Find similar products

Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, foam, pre-gelled. Recommended for the OR, ER, ICU All adult ECG monitoring

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863077, 862231, 862439, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M2601B, 8040A, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2705A, M2704A, M2720A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.140 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 5 per bag, 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
  • Adult
Material
  • Foam
Elecrode Size
  • 54 mm (2.1'') diameter
Elecrode Shape
  • Round
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber
Temperature Range for Storage
  • ?
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand