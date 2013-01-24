HeartStart MRx NiBP Calibration Kit is designed for hospital and EMS customers with direct access to biomedical engineering capabilities. The Calibration Kit contains a NiBP aneroid gauge, PLAST tube assembly, 1.5m adult pressure interconnect cable, easy care cuff, two adult hoses, bulb and valve kit and a Y cuff adapter for two hose cuffs. Additional components of each kit contain instructional aids including a Calibration DVD and a printed HeartStart MRx NiBP Calibration Instruction manual to assist in maintaining the HeartStart MRx