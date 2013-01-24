By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation, contrast medium or contact with the endocardium is required with this technique. The unique PANO view shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. It may also assist in distinguishing anatomical nuances like left atrial appendage and ridge morphologies.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The system provides accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collection of additional insights and confirm therapy impact.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
Dielectric imaging visualizes the pulmonary veins to determine size, shape, trajectory and helps in identifying the location of the ostium. You get detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is very intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow with very little need to correct for physiological distortions or patient movement.
Optimize quality of care
The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation method and use any validated EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each individual patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff. This technique is patient friendly as it uses no contrast medium and reduces the need for preprocedural CT/MRI images.
Specifications
KODEX-EPD processing unit
Dimensions (HxWxD)
47 cm (18.5 inch) x 45 cm (17.7 inch) x 24 cm (9.4 inch)
Power inputs
2A @ 90 VAC, 1A @ 240 VAC, 50-60 Hz
Weight
16 kg (35.3 lb)
KODEX-EPD workstation: Dell Precision 5820
Dimensions (HxWxD)
42 cm (16.5 inch) x 18 cm (7.1 inch) x 52 cm (20.5 inch)
The KODEX-EPD system is available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
For more information about the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings and cautions, refer to the KODEX-EPD user manual or contact EPD Solutions, a Philips company.
