Pinnacle SmartEnterprise centralises your Pinnacle³ radiation therapy planning system and gives you exceptional flexibility. SmartEnterprise enhances accessibility, maintenance, and management of the system and makes remote access easy.
|OEM model
|
|CPU
|
|RAM
|
|Clustering software
|
|Operating system
|
|Intel turbo boost and hyperthreading
|
|Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
|
|HBA
|
|HBA ports and supported speeds
|
|Hard drives
|
|Ethernet ports
|
|Required Ethernet switch ports (customer provided)
|
|Size
|
|Rack mounting
|
|Peak heat load
|
|Peak power
|
|Operating environment
|
|Acoustic noise
|
|Power supply
|
|Current draw
|
|Power cords
|
|Optical drive
|
|Current draw
|
|OEM model
|
|CPU
|
|RAM
|
|Clustering software
|
|Operating system
|
|Intel turbo boost and<br>hyperthreading
|
|Virtual CPUs for Pinnacle³<br>multi-threading
|
|HBA
|
|HBA ports and<br>supported speeds
|
|Hard drives
|
|Ethernet ports
|
|Required Ethernet switch<br>ports (customer provided)
|
|Size
|
|Rack mounting
|
|Peak heat load
|
|Peak power
|
|Operating environment
|
|Acoustic noise
|
|Power supply
|
|Power cords
|
|Optical drive
|