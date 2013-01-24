Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

StressVue Patient Cable - 10 lead (IEC) Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

StressVue Patient Cable - 10 lead (IEC) Diagnostic ECG Standard Set

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

989803136961

Find similar products

Diagnostic ECG standard set

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860295
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 0.100 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • 13942E
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 10
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand