Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

SpO2 Connector Cover Protective (TRx+ only) Accessories

SpO2 Connector Cover Protective (TRx+ only)

Accessories

989803140441

Find similar products

Sp02 Protective Cover, for use with 862439 and 862109 Telemetry Transmitters. 10 per bag.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand