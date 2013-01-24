Home
3-lead set Grabber IEC Cable Combined Trunk Cable and Lead Set

3-lead set Grabber IEC Cable

Combined Trunk Cable and Lead Set

989803143171

One piece limb trunk/lead set with 3 IEC color coded grabber connectors.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863085, 863064, 863065, 863086, 863066, 863068, 863088, 863077, 63300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304, 863310, 863311, 863320, 863321, 863322, M8102A, M8105A, M3002A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Combined Trunk Cable and Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .156 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Combined Trunk Cable and Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Total Length
  • 2.5 m (8.2')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

