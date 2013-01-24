Home
PWD Tether Telemetry Cable

PWD Tether shielded

Telemetry Cable

989803143481

Patient data, PWD (Patient Worn Device) Tether Cable connects to the TRx4841A/TRx4851A (M4841A) transceiver or M2601B transmitter and the TeleMon C Tether cable (989803143491) or the MP5 tether cable (989803146911).

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2601B, 862108, 862231, 862439, M2636C, M8105A, M8105AT
Product Type
  • Telemetry Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .077 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803143491; 989803146911
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
  • 51 cm (20.1'')
Number of Leads
  • N/A
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • N/A
Color Coding
  • N/A

