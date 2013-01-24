Home
Telemon Tether Cable Telemetry Cable

Telemon Tether Cable

Telemetry Cable

989803143491

Patient data, TeleMon tether shielded cable connects the M2636C TeleMon companion monitor and the PWD (Patient Worn Device) tether cable (989803143481).

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2636C, 862108, 862231, 862439
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Telemetry Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .100 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803143481
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Leads
  • N/A
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • N/A
Color Coding
  • N/A

