Long Chest Lead Set AAMI and IEC
Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Long Chest shielded lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, AAMI and IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of one long 1 in 3 (Trident) lead (42" (1.07m)), 13*2 colored rings, 3 brown base rings, 3 white base rings (both AAMI and IEC), 3 banana post adapters, 1 lead separator 2.54 diameter, 4 Trident Yoke lead description labels (V1-V3, V4-V6, C1-C3, C4-C6) and instructions for use. The Trident lead comes assembled with the lead separator.